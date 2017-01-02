Ledyard police make arrest connected to November burglaries

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard police have made an arrest in connection with a string of burglaries in town during November of 2016.

Police arrested 35-year-old Thomas Coady, of Groton, on two arrest warrants connected to several home burglaries in Ledyard during the month of November. Coady was taken into custody without incident.

According to Ledyard officers, Coady was transported to police headquarters, where he processed and held on a $30,000 bond. Coady has since posted bond, and is due in New London Superiour court on January 13, 2017.