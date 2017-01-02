New Haven fatal wreck creates gaping hole in synagogue

Related Coverage 2 dead in New Haven after carjacking ends in crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The medical examiner arrived on scene after police say two suspected carjackers crashed and died after stealing an SUV in New Haven Monday morning.

“Whatever the circumstance, that’s of course a tragedy,” said Congregation Beth-El Keser’s Rabbi Jon-Jay Tilsen.

Rabbi Tilsen got a call early this morning because his synagogue suffered some damage. The stolen Toyota Highlander was going so fast, a tire imprint was left on the side of the building, and there’s a gash in the wall where their social hall is. The Rabbi said this will have a prolonged impact on the congregation.

This is bad because it definitely will take a long time to fix.”

Tilsen says this is not the first time they’ve had an accident on their lawn, but this is by far the worst one.

“We’ve had some pretty interesting cars zooming up Whalley Avenue, and doing somersaults on the lawn,” said Rabbi Tilsen.

He says insurance will cover the expense, and despite the damages, services will go on.

“So we’ll do what we have to do, we’ll work around it. We’ll keep our operations going. We have daily services every morning and every evening and so that will continue one way or another,” said Rabbi Tilsen.

Faith doesn’t stop, and neither will the Rabbi who will spend his day trying to figure out the next step in getting this patched up.