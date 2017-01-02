One Man’s 145 Pound Weight Loss Journey

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Almost half of Americans kicked off 2017 with a resolution, and one of the most popular ones to make is to lose weight. If you need a little motivation to stick to your goals, Sean Deering is sure to inspire you.

Today Deeringh is the picture of health, but it wasn’t always that way.

“The problems with my weight have pretty much been my entire life,” Deering recalled.

At his heaviest, he tipped the scales at 420 pounds.

“It was hard to deal with being heavy all throughout high school,” Deering said. “It was dealing with getting made fun of about being overweight.”

But the weight was also taking a toll on his health.

“I had hypertension and I had a hard time walking up stairs,” Deering explained.

Now 33 years old, Deering decided to turn his life around.

“I just had enough of being overweight,” he said. “I wanted to be able to enjoy life and do the things I wanted to do.”

Exactly one year ago, Deering became a member of the Edge Fitness in Danbury and began working with a trainer. In six months he dropped 110 pounds. That’s when he decided to kick his workout into high gear by joining the Edge Fitness Weight Loss Challenge, a 60-day, team-based program that involves bi-weekly weigh-ins, group workouts, nutritional counselling and more.

“The biggest appeal for me was working together with a group, learning new things and just being real strict,” Deering said.

He says the program helped him transform his eating habits.

“I don’t run to food for everything,” he explained. “I just eat to keep my body going.”

During the challenge, Deering lost 35 more pounds, bringing his total weight loss to a whopping 145 pounds.

“It was amazing, just that I knew that I could accomplish it,” Deering said. “I set my mind to it and I did it.”

As a result of his hard work, Deering’s blood pressure medication was cut in half, and his outlook on life has changed dramatically.

“A whole new perspective,” he said. “[I] just enjoy life now and just have fun.”

Deering didn’t go it alone on his weight loss journey. Megan, his girlfriend of seven years, has lost 100 pounds. She also participated in the Edge Challenge last June. To find out more, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.