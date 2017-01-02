Push for more research, support for women with concussions

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 file photo, students compete in a high school soccer game in Burgaw, N.C. A study released on Monday, Sept. 11, 2016 found soccer injuries are sending increasing numbers of U.S. youth to emergency rooms, a trend driven partly by young players with concussions seeking urgent medical care. The findings, based on 25 years of data, partly reflect soccer's growing popularity. (AP Photo/Wilmington Star-News, Mike Spencer)
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut woman is pushing for more research, support and care for women and girls suffering from concussions.

Katherine Snedaker, of Norwalk, started the organization ‘PINK Concussions.’

Snedaker says this is in response to a lack of information and research on concussions affecting females.

She has suffered 20 concussions herself.

Some studies do show that women are twice as likely to get a concussion than their male counterparts while playing the same sports and that they have more severe symptoms and take longer to recover.

