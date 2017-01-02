Southington officials investigating loud disturbance in town

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several concerned residents reached out to Southington officials Monday after hearing a loud boom sound late Monday morning.

News 8 received many messages via Report-It Monday morning just after 11:00 a.m. asking about a loud explosion-like sound in the area. Viewers said they heard the loud sound, and some viewers said they felt their homes shake.

Southington authorities began investigating what could have caused the sound, but have not yet identified where it came from. News 8 spoke with Southington police Monday afternoon, who said there was no damage that they are aware of.

Police are continuing to look into what may have caused the sound. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to give Southington police a call at 860-378-1600.