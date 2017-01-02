Southington officials investigating loud disturbance in town

By Published:
Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several concerned residents reached out to Southington officials Monday after hearing a loud boom sound late Monday morning.

News 8 received many messages via Report-It Monday morning just after 11:00 a.m. asking about a loud explosion-like sound in the area. Viewers said they heard the loud sound, and some viewers said they felt their homes shake.

Southington authorities began investigating what could have caused the sound, but have not yet identified where it came from. News 8 spoke with Southington police Monday afternoon, who said there was no damage that they are aware of.

Police are continuing to look into what may have caused the sound. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to give Southington police a call at 860-378-1600.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s