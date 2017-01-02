Trial to begin in inmate’s lawsuit over forced medication

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A trial is set to begin in a lawsuit filed by a Connecticut prison inmate who says he was injected with psychotropic drugs against his will.

Jury selection in the case of Kacey Lewis is scheduled to begin Tuesday in federal court in Hartford. A jury trial is set to start Thursday.

Court records say Lewis was shackled and subdued with pepper spray for some of the 42 injections he received at Northern Correctional Institution in Somers. He’s suing three doctors and other staff for allegedly violating his constitutional rights.

Lewis is serving a 15-year sentence for assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. He says he isn’t mentally ill.

Medical staff say in court documents that Lewis needed to be involuntary medicated and they followed a legal process to do so.
