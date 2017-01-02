Waterbury building still smolders, investigators consider arson

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two days after flames broke out in an old factory building on the southern part of South Main Street, Waterbury fire crews were still pouring water onto hot spots.

“Because of the size of the building, it’s some 80,000- 100,000 square feet, there’s accessibility issues to get to those spots,” explained Chief David Martin of the Waterbury Fire Dept. “Given the condition of the building right now, which is there’s not much left, we really can’t put personnel in it.”

Related Content: Firefighters remain on scene of Waterbury fire believed to be arson

There is also no reason to put firefighters inside the building. When the fire started around 8:45 Saturday night, the building was empty. It had been vacant for years, so long it had even been taken over by the city of Waterbury. The fact that it was empty also point to the possibility of foul play.

“Certainly we’re going to call it suspicious at this time,” said Chief Martin. “To your point, when an empty building with no electricity, there’s certainly a lot of questions left to be answered.”

Related Content: Massive fire at abandoned factory in Waterbury

Questions they have had to answer before in Waterbury. Two major buildings have burned like this in the Brass CIty in the last five years. One of them, the old Nova Dye plant on Mill Street, had been abandoned by its owner years before it went up in flames in 2012.

“You know, unfortunately, in New England, in a mill city, you end up with a lot of empty mills,” said Chief Martin. “Unless they get developed and redeveloped, unfortunately, a lot of them end up like this.”

The city hopes to re-open Main Street South by the end of the day Monday, but there is still plenty more work to do. After they finish the investigation into the cause of the fire, everything that didn’t burn up in the fire is going to have to be knocked down by the city.