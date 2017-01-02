Watertown police attempting to identify shoplifter

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they say shoplifted from the same store twice within days.

The shoplifting incidents took place at LaBonne’s Market, located at 639 Straits Turnpike, on December 24th and December 27th. In the first shoplifting trip, the suspect stole two hams, a bag of shrimp, and a beef tenderloin. In the second trip, he stole three bags of shrimp, according to Watertown police.

The suspect is described as a white male, medium build, standing approximately six feet tall, with a thin goatee. On both occasions, the man was wearing a baseball cap and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Watertown investigators have learned that the suspect may have the name, or be going by the nickname, “Ritchie Simpson”.

If you recognize this man, or have any information that could help Watertown police to track him down, you’re asked to give them a call at 860-945-5216.