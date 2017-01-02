West Haven man facing multiple charges after alleged motel assault

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Haven man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and held three people against their will at motel in Branford New Year’s Eve day.

At 4:00 a.m., Branford police responded to the Motel 6, located at 320 East Main Street, after a 9-1-1 hang-up call. Upon arrival, officers found three men and two women inside of a motel room. Initially, police were told that a minor dispute had occurred, and police left the motel without any further action.

When Branford police received a second call from a person in the hotel room, officers returned. Upon further investigation, police learned that 37-year-old Christopher Pruitt, of West Haven, entered the room with a friend uninvited. They then allegedly robbed, assaulted, and held two women and one man captive.

Police took Pruitt into custody, but the friend that entered the room with Pruitt had left before police arrived the second time.

Pruitt is facing multiple charges, including assault, robbery, strangulation, and unlawful restraint. He is being held on a $100,000 bond, and will be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday.