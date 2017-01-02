What’s on the agenda when the Connecticut legislative session begins Wednesday

(WTNH) — The legislative session begins Wednesday, and there is plenty for legislators to talk about, but one thing is going to dominate any discussion, and that is the deficit.

A couple of weeks ago, Governor Malloy‘s office announced the deficit for the current fiscal year was around $42 million. That’s actually good news. It was a lot higher.

The bad news is the projected deficit for the next budget, the one that starts in just six months, is up to around $1.3 billion; so they’re going to be talking about how to make more money.

One way is an old way, highway tolls.

A deadly crash 34 years ago made the state get rid of tolls. Today’s electronic systems mean no more booths. Lawmakers have talked about tolls at the borders, congestion pricing on the most crowded highways, and a tax based on how many miles you drive.

They will also talk about a third casino.

A big gambling and entertainment complex is under construction in Springfield, Massachusetts. The tribes that run Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun want to work together to build a competing casino just north of Hartford to keep that gambling money in Connecticut.

Marijuana could help the lawmakers with the budget. No, not smoking it to feel better, but legalizing it and taxing it. Maine and Massachusetts became the first New England states to vote to legalize recreational marijuana. Taxing legal pot would bring in millions.

Money in education will also be on the agenda. A judge ruled in September that the state’s system of distributing education funding is unconstitutional and gave the state 180 days to change it. That was around 120 days ago.

And remember, all this will be going on in a legislature with a new look. Democrats in the House of Representatives have a smaller majority, and the Senate is now equal parts republican and democrat. Democratic Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman will break any tie votes.