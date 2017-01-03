2-Year-Old Saves Twin Brother From Fallen Dresser in Incredible Moment Caught on Camera

(ABC)– A 2-year-old boy was rescued from a fallen dresser by his twin brother in an incredible moment caught on security camera.

The boys, Bowdy and Brock Shoff, were playing on the dresser when it tipped over, pinning Brock underneath. The heart-stopping video shows Bowdy’s trying to push the heavy furniture from both sides, but it doesn’t move.

He tries to lift it, but that doesn’t work. Bowdy then tries to push the dresser again and manages to move it, freeing his brother.

Both boys were uninjured.

The Orem, Utah, parents didn’t realize their son’s incredible feat until they reviewed the surveillance video.

The twins’ mother, Kayli Shoff, said she bolted the dresser to the wall after watching the video.

The boy’s father, Rick Shoff, wrote on Facebook Sunday, “we are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall.”