87-year-old man missing from VA Hospital

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for help locating an elderly man who was last seen at the VA Hospital in West Haven Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 87-year-old Hubert Piper was last seen at the VA Hospital around 3 p.m. Tuesday. His family reported him missing at 6:30 p.m. and is not sure where he may be going. They are afraid he may be lost and/or confused.

Piper is believed to be driving a 2010 white Ford Escape with CT plates “PIPR”. Police say the car was tracked on Route 8 near the Merritt Parkway around 8 p.m.

He is described as a white man, approximately 5’6″ tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Connecticut Huskies jacket.

Anyone who has information on Hubert Piper’s whereabouts is urged to call Naugatuck police at (203)729-5221.