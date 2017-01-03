A couple of shots at snow later this week

The January thaw ends on Thursday as cold air invades the Northeastern United States. A couple of storms will move off the East Coast between Friday and Sunday. There will be plenty of cold air to produce snow if either storm comes close enough to Connecticut. At this point, that’s a BIG if! The storm track may be just far enough offshore that both storms spare Connecticut steady accumulating snow.

The first storm moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday night into Friday morning. A period of light snow or snow showers is most likely in SE CT, with a lower chance of steady snow north of I-84. An early estimate would be a coating to an inch of snow east of New Haven, with the best chance of an inch in coastal New London County. The snow threat begins shortly after midnight and ends by around noon on Friday. It will be plenty cold for all snow, with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

There will be a break in the action through at least midday Saturday. A second storm will move off the Southeastern US coast on Saturday afternoon, and the track of that storm is uncertain. Right now, it looks like a near-miss for Connecticut, but it is likely to be a stronger storm than the Friday system, and a track closer than currently projected would lead to a moderate snow event. There will be no shortage of cold air. Highs will be in the 20s.

Expect frigid weather Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows between 0-12° from north to south are likely at dawn on Monday. It will be stuck in the 20s again on Monday. The cold eases by the middle of next week.