AAA Offices in Fairfield and New Haven counties will no longer provide DMV services

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As of January 1, 2017, the AAA offices in Fairfield and New Haven counties will no longer be able to provide any DMV services.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, AAA could not reach an agreement with the AAA franchise owner in Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Officials say the DMV had been trying since October to keep the DMV services available in those offices, but the franchise owner wanted these services to only be available to members.

The DMV says they could not agree to those terms and terminated services in the Fairfield and New Haven offices starting January 1, 2017.

The eight other offices across the state will continue to offer the DMV services, such as license and ID card renewals, to members and non-members.

Those offices are located in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Plainville, Waterford and West Hartford.