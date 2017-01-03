AAA Offices in Fairfield and New Haven counties will no longer provide DMV services

By Published:
AAA office (Image: Shutterstock)
AAA office (Image: Shutterstock)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As of January 1, 2017, the AAA offices in Fairfield and New Haven counties will no longer be able to provide any DMV services.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, AAA could not reach an agreement with the AAA franchise owner in Fairfield and New Haven counties.
Officials say the DMV had been trying since October to keep the DMV services available in those offices, but the franchise owner wanted these services to only be available to members.
The DMV says they could not agree to those terms and terminated services in the Fairfield and New Haven offices starting January 1, 2017.

The eight other offices across the state will continue to offer the DMV services, such as license and ID card renewals, to members and non-members.
Those offices are located in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Plainville, Waterford and West Hartford.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s