Arrest made in Waterbury factory fire

Timothy Carlson (Image: Waterbury Police)
Timothy Carlson (Image: Waterbury Police)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a massive fire at an abandoned factory on South Main Street Saturday night.

On New Year’s Eve at approximately 8:50 p.m., Waterbury police were investigating a report of smoke in the area of South Main Street and Pearl Lake Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered a fire in an abandoned building directly across the street from the car wash located at 1080 South Main Street.

The fire spread quickly, engulfing the entire building within minutes. The Waterbury Fire Marshal declared the fire an arson.

Detectives followed up on the arson, where video revealed a person of interest. After further investigation, police identified their person of interest as Timothy Carlson.

On Monday, January 2nd, officers located Carlson, and he was interviewed regarding the fire.  Based on the interview, and other evidence obtained by police, an arrest warrant was granted and served on Carlson.

Carlson is charged with arson, criminal trespass, and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

On Tuesday morning, Carlson was transported to Waterbury Superior Court for arraignment. This investigation is still very active and ongoing.

