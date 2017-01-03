Body of woman found on West Haven beach

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The body of a woman has been found on a beach in West Haven Tuesday morning.

Police say at 9:39 a.m. officers and the fire department responded to the end of Altschuler Pier for an unresponsive female on the beach.

Police, along with paramedics, determined that the woman was deceased. She is described as a white female, who is approximately 40-years-old. There is no word on the cause of death.

There are no further details at this time. The incident remains under investigation.