Brooklyn man faces narcotics charges

Brooklyn, Conn. (WTNH)- State police took a Brooklyn, Connecticut man into custody on a variety of narcotics related charges after he failed to appear for three court appearances.

28 year old Tylon Collette was picked up by members of the Troop D-Quality of Life Task Force. When he was arrested, Collette was in possession of more than 22 grams of both crack cocaine and powder cocaine according to police. College faces charges of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, failure to appear in the first degree and failure to appear in the second degree.

The Brooklyn man is being held on a 255-thousand dollar bond pending a court appearance tomCorrow.