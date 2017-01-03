Brooklyn man faces narcotics charges

By Published:
handcuffs & gavel

Brooklyn, Conn. (WTNH)- State police took a Brooklyn, Connecticut man into custody on a variety of narcotics related charges after he failed to appear for three court appearances.

28 year old Tylon Collette was picked up by members of the Troop D-Quality of Life Task Force. When he was arrested, Collette was in possession of more than 22 grams of both crack cocaine and powder cocaine according to police. College faces charges of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, failure to appear in the first degree and failure to appear in the second degree.

The Brooklyn man is being held on a 255-thousand dollar bond pending a court appearance tomCorrow.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s