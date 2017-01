MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A child is now safe after he was found wandering alone along a road in Meriden Tuesday morning.

Police confirm to News 8 that a young boy was found wandering unattended on West Main Street around 6 a.m.

The child is now safe and with Meriden police. His identity has not been released.

There is no word on why the boy was alone or if police tracked down his family.

