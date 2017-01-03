Clinton ‘drone teen’ arrested on child pornography charges for second time

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Austin Haughwout, the Clinton teenager who went viral with Youtube videos of him showcasing his drones, was arrested by Clinton police Tuesday morning on a charge possessing child pornography.

According to Clinton officers, Haughwout was arrested just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a lengthy investigation. He is charged with possession of child pornography in the third degree. In June, Haughwout was arrested for child porn and attempted sexual assault.

Haughwout was released on a written promise to appear in Middletown Superior Court on January 10th. The arrest warrant was sealed by the court. No further information was released.

