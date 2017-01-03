Connecticut’s budget a top issue for new legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s troubled budget is expected to again be the top priority for state lawmakers as they return Wednesday for a new legislative session.

The fiscal year beginning July 1 is projected to have a roughly $1.3 billion deficit in the state’s main spending account, which is typically about $18 billion.

While Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy isn’t expected to unveil his new, two-year budget proposal until February, he’s already asked state agency heads to come up with ways to further reduce their budgets.

Malloy and lawmakers are also expected to try and make Connecticut’s business climate more competitive.

Legislators face a host of other issues. The list includes possible action on a proposed, third tribal casino and legislation allowing Connecticut to pool Electoral College votes with other states.

