Cruisin’ Connecticut – Family Fun: Hitting the Ice at the Milford Ice Pavilion

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Milford Ice Pavilion. Maybe you’re looking for something fun to do with the family, as we bundle up for the winter months.

Whether it’s open skate, skating lessons, or hockey training… the Pavilion has you covered. I spoke with a few of their clinic directors, and for skater, Anthony Costantini… his time on the ice has come full circle:

I started in the clinic here and went through high school here for high school hockey. Now I coach the clinic here. It’s a lot of fun to see the kids from two years old from the point they can’t even stand to the point they are skating probably better than me in a few years.

Open skate times run: Monday through Saturday, 11:15am – 12:45pm, and Sunday 1:00pm – 2:30pm.

Check out the Milford Ice Pavilion for more details.

