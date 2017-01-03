Cruisin’ Connecticut – Family Fun: Hitting the Ice at the Milford Ice Pavilion

By Published:
milford-ice-pavilion-ct

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Milford Ice Pavilion. Maybe you’re looking for something fun to do with the family, as we bundle up for the winter months.

Whether it’s open skate, skating lessons, or hockey training… the Pavilion has you covered. I spoke with a few of their clinic directors, and for skater, Anthony Costantini… his time on the ice has come full circle:

I started in the clinic here and went through high school here for high school hockey. Now I coach the clinic here.

It’s a lot of fun to see the kids from two years old from the point they can’t even stand to the point they are skating probably better than me in a few years.

Open skate times run: Monday through Saturday, 11:15am – 12:45pm, and Sunday 1:00pm – 2:30pm.

Check out the Milford Ice Pavilion for more details.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s