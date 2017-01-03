CT State Police: Trooper shoots uncooperative male with gun in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Burlington was shot by a state trooper today after refusing orders to drop his gun, according to spokeswoman for the Connecticut State Police, Trooper First Class Kelly Grant.

State Police say at approximately 1:30 p.m. troopers from Troop L – Litchfield responded to Angela’s Way in Burlington for a suspicious incident/person threatening to harm himself. Troopers encountered a male with a gun. The male refused orders to drop his weapon resulting in at least one trooper discharging at least one round from their duty weapon striking the male, state police say.

The male, who state police have identified as 49-year-old Maciej Konferowicz of Burlington, was transported to St. Francis Hospital for the evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he is expected to be released from the hospital shortly.

Central District Major Crime and State Attorney’s Office have responded to the scene. State Police say the investigation continues to determine how the incident transpired, how many shots were fired and how many troopers or Burlington police officers discharged their weapons. Also, investigators are determining whether or not Konferowicz will face charges.

Pending the investigation, Trooper Grant says a trooper or troopers will be placed on administrative duty.

