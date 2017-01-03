DUI driver “snaps” pole, causing outages in East Windsor

(Image: East Windsor Police Department)
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Winkler Road is closed for the day after a driver under the influence “snapped” a utility pole, causing a few outages in the area.

East Windsor police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, on Winkler Road between Newberry and Wells Roads.

The car took out a utility pole “with attached electrical wires and a transformer,” which police say blocked both lanes of traffic.

Police arrested the driver for driving under the influence and using a cell phone while driving, as well as failure to drive to the right. They say the driver was uninjured.

The road is closed while Eversource works to restore power to the 7 homes say they say were affected. Police predict the closure will continue through the afternoon.

