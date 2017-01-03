Emaciated puppy found dead on Wolcott walking trail

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after an emaciated puppy was found dead inside an ottoman along a walking trail in Wolcott, Friday.

According to the Republican American, the puppy was found stuffed inside a black leather ottoman with blankets and covered by a plastic garbage bag when it was found by an angler on a walking trail on Mill Pond Way.

The puppy is a pit bull and appeared to be about 4 months old. The cause of the puppy’s death will be determined by a necropsy.

The puppy did not have a microchip or any identification tags. Police say they are examining evidence, including a cigarette butt found at the scene and will pursue charges.

The Republican American reports that an anonymous resident is offering a $300 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person who is responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact Wolcott police at 203-879-7626.