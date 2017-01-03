Emaciated puppy found dead on Wolcott walking trail

By Published:
police-lights

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after an emaciated puppy was found dead inside an ottoman along a walking trail in Wolcott, Friday.

According to the Republican American, the puppy was found stuffed inside a black leather ottoman with blankets and covered by a plastic garbage bag when it was found by an angler on a walking trail on Mill Pond Way.

The puppy is a pit bull and appeared to be about 4 months old. The cause of the puppy’s death will be determined by a necropsy.

The puppy did not have a microchip or any identification tags. Police say they are examining evidence, including a cigarette butt found at the scene and will pursue charges.

The Republican American reports that an anonymous resident is offering a $300 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person who is responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact Wolcott police at 203-879-7626.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s