Fox News’ star Megyn Kelly headed to NBC News

Associated Press logo By Published:
FILe - In this April 8, 2016 file photo, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly attends the 2016 Variety's Power of Women: New York in New York. Donald Trump met with Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, who he has been bad-mouthing on social media since he was angered by a question she asked him last summer. Fox says the meeting, in New York's Trump Tower, will be discussed on Kelly's Fox show Wednesday night. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILe - In this April 8, 2016 file photo, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly attends the 2016 Variety's Power of Women: New York in New York. Donald Trump met with Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, who he has been bad-mouthing on social media since he was angered by a question she asked him last summer. Fox says the meeting, in New York's Trump Tower, will be discussed on Kelly's Fox show Wednesday night. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Megyn Kelly, the Fox News star whose 12-year stint has been marked by upheavals at her network and personal attacks on the campaign trail, is headed to NBC News.

The move was confirmed by Kelly’s publicist, Leslee Dart.

Kelly’s departure deprives Fox News of its second-most-watched host, behind only Bill O’Reilly.

Her contract with the network was due to run out this summer.

In the past two years, Kelly has weathered personal attacks from Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, and last summer she played a behind-the-scenes role in the ouster of Fox News founder Roger Ailes after multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

She is expected to take on a multi-faceted role at NBC.

The move was first reported by The New York Times.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s