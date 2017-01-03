Hamden Police investigating a robbery

HAMDEN Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are looking for the suspect they say was involved in a robbery on Friday December 30.

Hamden Police say the robbery happened outside the Snaxx Plus at 75 Putnam around 4:30p.m. A 72-year-old woman told police she was leaving the store when someone walked up to her and demanded her belongings. Police say the suspect told the women he had a gun.

Police say the suspect stole her credit cards and $5.00. She was not injured at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police if they have any information.