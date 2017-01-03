Hand Towel Blamed For Milford House Fire

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hand towel is being blamed for a fire in Milford. The flames broke out outside a home at 24 Ward Street Monday afternoon. The homeowner stated that she was attempting to heat a hand towel in the microwave oven and noticed a section of the towel had started to discolor from the heat. The homeowner then placed the towel outside to cool on her mailbox as a precaution and returned to the inside of her home. The towel had caught fire and spread to a wooden decoration mounted on the mailbox and eventually spread to the home’s exterior siding. A short time later, a neighbor had alerted the homeowner that the outside of the house was on fire.

No injuries were reported and the occupant was not displaced by the fire.