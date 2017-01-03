In The Bender Kitchen: Nutritious Meal Options With Antonio’s Pizza

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today we will be sharing some nutritious meal options that you can order at Antonio’s Pizza and Deli. All salads are made fresh every day. There are several different kinds of salads you can choose from on their menu such as:

Tossed Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Cesare Salad

European Salad

The Taco Salad

The Apple Harvest Salad

Chefs Salad

And the most popular is the Paradise salad which Emanuela will be making for you today.

Paradise Salad Ingredients:

Mixed Greens

Our home made Balsamic dressing

Grilled chicken

Fresh strawberries

Fresh mango

Feta Cheese

Tomatoes

Cucumbers

Onions

For more information visit www.go2antonios.com

