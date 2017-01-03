In The Bender Kitchen: Nutritious Meal Options With Antonio’s Pizza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today we will be sharing some nutritious meal options that you can order at Antonio’s Pizza and Deli. All salads are made fresh every day. There are several different kinds of salads you can choose from on their menu such as:
Tossed Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Cesare Salad
European Salad
The Taco Salad
The Apple Harvest Salad
Chefs Salad
And the most popular is the Paradise salad which Emanuela will be making for you today.
Paradise Salad Ingredients:
Mixed Greens
Our home made Balsamic dressing
Grilled chicken
Fresh strawberries
Fresh mango
Feta Cheese
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Onions
For more information visit www.go2antonios.com