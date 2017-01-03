In the Bender Kitchen: Tofu Tacos

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sara Chana Silverstein has been a Master Herbalist for the past 25 years. She runs a Women’s and Pediatric clinic where she helps women and children incorporate botanicals into their lives to help heal their ailments and live a healthier life.

Tofu Tacos

Utensils needed:

Large Frying Pan

Pot

Cookie Sheet

Potato Masher

Ingredients:

1 Extra firm tofu

2 Onions-diced

2 Tablespoons light olive oil

2 Cups brown or white rice

Salt, pepper, garlic powder, turmeric

Tomatoes sliced

Avocado sliced or made into guacamole

2 Cups shredded lettuce

1 Cup store brand Salsa

12 Taco Shells

Directions:

  • Take tofu square out of package, drain water and wrap the bottom and top of tofu in paper towels to drain out all the water, occasionally press the paper towels to help express the excess fluid-set a side
  • Cook the 2 cups of rice according to directions-set aside
  • In a frying pan sauté onions till golden brown
  • Add to the sautéed onions the tofu square. Smash the tofu with a potato masher till the tofu in in little pieces resembling ground beef
  • Add: salt, pepper, garlic power and turmeric to your taste
  • Cook tofu till it turns brown with some pieces crunchy
  • After the tofu is browned and a little crunchy add the 2 cups rice-mix well
  • Run the taco shells under water for 30 seconds to make moist
  • Fill with the taco shells with the filling and place on cookie sheet
  • Bake the taco with the filling at 350 for 10 minutes
  • Fill tacos with: tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, salsa and hot sauce

For more information visit www.sarachana.com

