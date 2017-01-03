Loud Southington disturbance remains a mystery

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A mystery strikes Southington and surrounding towns after a big sound shocks neighbors and shakes homes. Still almost a day later, they don’t know what caused it.

First they heard it, then they felt it. A loud boom, followed by what felt like an earthquake. Town officials are investigating, but have not pin pointed a cause.

Many thinking it was a sonic boom.That can be caused by an aircraft traveling faster than the speed of sound. Neighbors from Waterbury to Wolcott to Cheshire to Southington noticed it. It rattled windows, knocked pictures around, and then it stopped.

Neighbors told our Bob Wilson Monday night, the sound was unsettling and so is the fact people still don’t know what caused it.

“You would think that someone would have some kind of a lead somewhere but who knows we’ll see it. Yeah it’s a little concerning,” said Ashley Stevens, Southington.

Southington police investigated, following up on dozens of 911 calls and they could find nothing. Also, there was no seismic activity in the area

Officers called Bradley International Airport to see if a plane could have caused this. Still it’s just a mystery.

