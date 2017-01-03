Man caught on camera using another’s debit card during shopping spree

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man who used another person’s credit card to buy items at several stores in several towns over several days was caught on camera and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

According to Watertown Police a resident reported that he either lost or had his wallet stolen on November 12th and over the next several days his debit card was used in Waterbury and Woodbury at Walmart, Stop Shop, NAPA, Ollies, and at gas stations. Police say $1000 in transactions occurred.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid to late 20’s, approximately 5’8″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark winter style hat. dark gray and white striped “zip up” jacket, khaki pants and white sneakers. He was also seen as a passenger in a light colored, late model Toyota Tundra.

Police are asking anyone who can help in identifying the suspect or the owner of the pick-up to call them at 860-945-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 860-945-9940.