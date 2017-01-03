Man found strapping stolen generator to his car

By Published:
2017-01-03calvinconley

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was arrested for stealing a generator from a building in Milford on December 31.

Milford Police arrested Calvin Conley, 55 of New Haven, when he was found at a Quarry Road business after a report of a burglar alarm.

Police said Conley was attempting to strap the generator onto his four door sedan. Conley told police that he worked at the business and had permission to take it which was false.

Police said Conley also said he normally enters the building by prying the door open with a screw driver which was also false.

Conley had miscellaneous hand tools and a box of toilet paper in his car from the business as well according to police.

Conley was charged with burglary, larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Conley was released on a promise to appear in Milford court on January 24.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s