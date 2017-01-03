Man found strapping stolen generator to his car

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was arrested for stealing a generator from a building in Milford on December 31.

Milford Police arrested Calvin Conley, 55 of New Haven, when he was found at a Quarry Road business after a report of a burglar alarm.

Police said Conley was attempting to strap the generator onto his four door sedan. Conley told police that he worked at the business and had permission to take it which was false.

Police said Conley also said he normally enters the building by prying the door open with a screw driver which was also false.

Conley had miscellaneous hand tools and a box of toilet paper in his car from the business as well according to police.

Conley was charged with burglary, larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Conley was released on a promise to appear in Milford court on January 24.