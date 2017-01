EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — United Illuminating is investigating what led to the loss of power for more than 3,000 East Haven residents.

According to officials with United Illuminating, a circuit tripped around 10 p.m. They are still trying to figure out what caused it.

Crews are currently at a local substation working to fix the problem.

