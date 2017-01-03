New Haven Man Arrested on Drug Charges

By Published:
Anthony Oden
Anthony Oden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- A 44-year-old New Haven man was arrested by Hamden police for allegedly having crack cocaine and heroin. 

Police say they pulled Anthony Oden over around 6PM on January 2, in the area of Fitch Street and Arch Street. Police say Oden is on parole, and they found he had 14 bags of crack cocaine on him, and 52 bags of heroin in his car. 

Oden is charged with 2 counts of possession of narcotics and 2 counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Oden is set to appear in court on January 17. 

