New Haven Police investigate gas station robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a New Haven gas station.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday, police received a call from the owner of Katz Shell Station on 141 Willow Street in New Haven. He told officers that his place of business had just been robbed.

The owner said that the suspect was armed, but did not say what kind of weapon he had. He said he believed the robber was a black man wearing a hoodie.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident, and they are still investigating.