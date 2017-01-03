New Haven police searching for men accused of robbing market

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —New Haven police are searching for two men that allegedly robbed a grocery store in the Westville section of the city last Thursday.

According to New Haven officers, two men entered the Westville Quality Market, located at 243 Alden Avenue, wearing all black clothing. One man was carrying a shotgun.

A man working at the market, Prakunj Patel, told police that the man with the shotgun had pointed it at him we he couldn’t figure out how to open the cash register. According to Patel, he pleaded with the man to take the money and leave them alone, as he was opening the register.

Officials say two of Patel’s friends were in the market during the robbery, and the robbers took each of their wallets. They say one robber returned a wallet after realizing it had no cash, and stole a cell phone instead.

According to a customer who was walking in as the robbers fled, their getaway car was a silver or gold four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac or Saturn.

New Haven Police say the description of the vehicle matched one police believed may have been involved in two Fair Haven robberies the day before. An investigating officer believed the car may have been stolen.

Officials say they found the vehicle on Sherman Avenue and Gilbert Street, but the driver wouldn’t pull over. According to police, a pursuit ensued where the vehicle pulled over briefly on Derby Avenue, but sped off again and the perpetrators got away.

Investigators say they found the suspected stolen car behind the 200 block of Blake Street after a resident reported the car abandoned and running. Police confirm the car they found was stolen, and they believe it to be the same car used in the earlier robberies.

Police describe the two suspects as black men with thin builds, and approximately 25 to 30 years old. The perpetrators are still at large.

If you witnessed this robbery, or have any information that could help New Haven police in their investigation, you’re asked to give them a call at 203-946-6316.