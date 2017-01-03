Norwich businesses look for new homes after New Year’s day fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The seven business which called 598 West Main Street home are all forced to pick up the pieces and try to find a new location in this new year.

In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day the businesses were lost to fire.

“It’s surreal unreal,” says Melissa Crawford. Her mother owns Salon Studios where fourteen hair stylists had chairs.

“Of course you know in the salon everything’s flammable,” says Crawford. “So that went and our salon is on the first floor now. It collapsed in.”

A total loss but because of the help of other salons many of the stylists have new places to see their clients. A community effort to try to help all the businesses survive this setback.

“The mayor came and the whole city council came down,” says Tricia Allard who owns Ideal Weight Loss of Eastern Connecticut.

Some are salvaging what they can and are still looking for new homes while Allard was able to find a suitable site right away which she will share with her husband Dr. Michael Allard who owns Access to Health Chiropractic Center another business in the burnt building.

She was able to salvage some of the patient records from his practice but most everything else was lost.

“It was really truly a miracle that we had something so quickly and a place that would work for both of our businesses,” says Allard.

She and her husband also own the West Main Street building.

“I’m so glad nobody got hurt,” says Allard. “You know that’s what’s really important.”

They expect to be up and running in their new 57 Lafayette Street location by Thursday and they also plan to rebuild the West Main Street building going bigger and better in 2017.

“Hoping to get all our old tenants back you know would be great because it’s kind of like a family see everybody everyday,” says Allard.