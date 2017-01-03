Oakdale Theatre shooting victim, Jaquan Graves wanted to be a rapper & loved his son

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven family sobs together in their family living room as they listen to Jaquan Graves, 20, do what he loved to do, rap.

“Jaquan was a very silly, caring, nephew. Anybody that knows Jaquan and those that don’t know Jaquan knows that he smiles so much that you only saw teeth,” said his aunt Johnnit

He had the nickname Smiley Miley. She says her nephew found humor in everything. The New Haven native would go to work, spend time with his son, 2-year-old Jaquan Juniot, and head to the studio

“We still have it. So we can still hear his voice,” said Francis.

He looked up to Meek Mill. So, Graves bought his first concert ticket. On Friday night, he went with friends to Wallingford’s Oakdale Theatre, and when they left Francis says a brawl broke out. Police say that lead to gunfire.

“A fight escalated and ignorant people decided to shoot,” said Fraqncis.

Graves died along with New Haven’s 31-year-old Travis Ward. Two others were hurt. No arrests have been made.

“It was cut too short. He didn’t deserve it,” said his girlfriend, Nicole Moore through tears.

Francis said, “He went from a kid who was running around doing stuff and being a rebel to a kid that don’t do nothing but follow his mother around and hold his son and spend time with his son. So for that to happen, you can’t question why, but WHY?”

It’s a question, that will never have a good enough answer for them. Now, they plan a birthday for Jaquan Junior who turns three this week and plan a funeral for Jaquan.