Police continue search for killer in Oakdale double murder



WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four days after the double murder outside the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, and there’s not many details coming in from Wallingford Police other than to say they are working the case “tirelessly.” They released a statement this afternoon saying that they do not have any new information to release with their investigation into which four people were shot.

Whoever’s responsible remains on the loose, as police track down suspects and search for a motive.

“Whether premeditated or something that happened on the spot makes no difference,” said Wallingford Town Councilman Jason Zandri. “Obviously, loss of life is a bad thing and an unfortunate situation especially around the holidays.”

On Saturday, Wallingford Police confirmed to News 8 that the Oakdale requested help from police to supplement security before the concert started. Just why the request was made is not clear.

“But we weren’t able to fill that position,” said Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley. “Typically they don’t hire Wallingford Police. They have their own security detail.”

New Haven residents Jaquan Graves, 20, — whose son turns three this week — and Travis Ward, 31, — whose birthday is today — were killed in the shooting. Officials call it a tragic and unfortunate event, but do not believe that the public is in danger and stress that the Oakdale is a safe venue.

“I’d like to think that this is just an isolated incident, like other isolated incidents that happen in other towns and cities around the state or country,” Zandri said.