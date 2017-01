WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for your help identifying the person who robbed a bank in Woodbridge in the middle of the day.

Investigators say a woman in the attached photo walked into the People’s United Bank around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The People’s United Bank located on 198 Amity Road in Woodbridge.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money and then took off with the cash.

The photo was taken off a security camera.