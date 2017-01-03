Soggy & Not Snowy Today-Colder Temps On The Way

The busy weather pattern continues. A somewhat disorganized storm system will finally bring some soaking rain our way this afternoon. Raw temps will make it feel cold out there. The rain will be steady and somewhat heavy for the evening commute. Temperatures will stay above freezing tonight and no ice is expected. Here’s a look at one radar forecast for 5PM

One more mild day tomorrow with high temperatures up to or near 50° before some strong NW winds kick in late day ushering in colder air. So, from above normal tomorrow high temperatures to below for Thursday through the entire weekend.

Storms are lined up but may end up a bit too far east for much impact here locally. As the cold air settles south, there is a rising threat for big snow this coming weekend from Atlanta, Georgia to eastern North Carolina.

We are watching the first offshore storm during Friday. The GFS model continues with a track and structure that will keep all of the snow over the Atlantic Ocean. Here is a look at that forecast. All of the blue offshore and this would be a dry solution.

The Canadian and European models are bringing the outer edge of the snow shield up over Connecticut late night Thursday and early Friday. Dusting to 2″ possible with these solutions. This is possible based on weak high pressure to our north and a pretty good moisture source region to our south.

We will be watching this closely. The next storm would pass just to our south Saturday Night and Sunday. Another BIG warm-up is expected mid month. Have a good day! -Gil

