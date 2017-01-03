State offering free home radon testing kits in January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – To try to protect people in our state from lung disease, the Connecticut State Department of Public Health is offering free radon home testing kits during the month of January. Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that forms from the natural decay of uranium. It can be found in rock, soil and water. Radon is invisible and doesn’t have a smell so people usually don’t know when the dangerous gas is in their homes. Testing can save lives. The DPH Radon Program recommends that all Connecticut homes be tested for radon. The best time to test is during the winter months.

Connecticut residents can get their free radon test kit by completing an online form on the DPH Radon Program website. The free tests will be available through January while supplies last. Test kits can also be purchased from the American Lung Association of New England by calling 1-800-LUNG-USA or at your local hardware store.

Smokers exposed to radon also have a much higher risk of getting lung cancer. Radon problems in a home can be fixed by qualified radon mitigation contractors with costs usually ranging between $1,200 and $1,500. To learn more about radon and to obtain a list of qualified radon mitigation contractors,

visit the DPH Radon Program web site at www.ct.gov/dph/radon.