SUV crashes into West Hartford apartment; driver charged with DWI

WEST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – West Hartford Police say a drunk driver is responsible for crashing an SUV into an apartment building Monday morning. According to investigators, 39-year-old Jose Serrano was driving a Chevy Silverado through the driveway at 107 Hillcrest Avenue, and crashed into the front of an occupied apartment. No one inside was injured. The apartment building suffered extensive damage. Serrano was arrested and charged with DWI, and driving with a suspended license. He refused a breathalyzer during the arrest, and will appear in court on January 12.

Advertisement