Teen dies after crashing into railroad bridge support beam

PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) — State police say a Thompson teen is dead after a pickup truck he was driving crashed on Interstate 395 in Putnam.

Police say 16-year-old Ryan French was traveling south on the highway on Monday morning when he left the shoulder and crashed into a railroad bridge support beam.

Police say French was the only person in the truck and was fatally injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Norwich Bulletin reports French was a student at Killingly High School. The newspaper says he was a member of the school’s track team and a junior with the school’s vocational agricultural program.

