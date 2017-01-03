Teen dies after crashing into railroad bridge support beam

Associated Press logo By Published:
police-lights

PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) — State police say a Thompson teen is dead after a pickup truck he was driving crashed on Interstate 395 in Putnam.

Police say 16-year-old Ryan French was traveling south on the highway on Monday morning when he left the shoulder and crashed into a railroad bridge support beam.

Police say French was the only person in the truck and was fatally injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Norwich Bulletin reports French was a student at Killingly High School. The newspaper says he was a member of the school’s track team and a junior with the school’s vocational agricultural program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s