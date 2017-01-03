The Naturopathic Approach to Fertility: Dr. Julissa Hernandez

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dr. Julissa Hernandez will be speaking about her book “The Naturopathic Approach to Fertility.” How a Healthy Pregnancy Begins Before Conception. By embracing the naturopathic alternative to conception, you will learn how to avoid the emotional, physical, and financial burdens associated with conventional tactics and technologies.

Founder of The Natural Health Center in NYC, Dr. Julissa has been practicing natural medicine for the past 21 years. A master in the field as a classical herbalist and holistic iridologist, she founded the Natural Health Center.

For more information visit www.drjulissa.com