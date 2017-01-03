Thomaston man admits to gas station robbery

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Thomaston man has been arrested by State Police after a New Year’s Day armed robbery in Harwinton.

According to State Police, 27 year-old Luke Sanford went into the Sunoco gas station on Birge Pard Rd., at around 5:30 pm on Sunday. Sanford allegedly armed with a knife, demanded money from the cash register. Then, investigators say he left with a small amount of cash and took off in a silver or gray newer model SUV, believed to be a Cadillac Escalade.

When state police arrived, including members of the major crimes unit, they received a description of Sanford.

Just after 9 pm on Monday, a trooper spotted Sanford and the suspect vehicle in Thomaston, in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station on East Main St. Sanford was wearing the same clothes he was wearing during the robbery the day before, according to police.

Sanford admitted to the crime and was taken into custody.