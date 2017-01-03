UConn Health agrees to improve services for deaf patients

Associated Press logo By Published:
UConn Health Center
UConn Health Center

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut Health Center has agreed to improve services for deaf patients after a federal investigation into a discrimination complaint.

The complaint was filed by a deaf woman who says she was denied sign-language services in the emergency room at the school’s John Dempsey Hospital, resulting in a miscommunication that led to her suffering a burst appendix.

U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly’s office says UConn Health has agreed to pay the women $20,000 to settle her complaint and has entered an agreement to revise its policies and training. The school says it also will assess the need for more aids and services for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

A hospital spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment and details of those policy changes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s