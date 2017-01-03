US Sen. Blumenthal: US must toughen cybersecurity efforts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for an aggressive response to Russia’s alleged hacking of Democrats during the presidential election.

The Connecticut Democrat pointed to recently discovered malware at a Vermont utility as further evidence the nation needs to toughen its cybersecurity. The Burlington Electric Department confirmed Friday it had found malware U.S. officials say is linked to Russian hackers.

Blumenthal is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which will hold a hearing this week on foreign cyber threats.

Blumenthal will discuss the issue at a Tuesday press conference at the American Legion Post 96 in Hartford.

Blumenthal is also urging fellow Democrats and other supporters of President Barack Obama’s health care law to prepare to defend it from Republican efforts to repeal the 2010 initiative.

