NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Can sleeping with onions in your socks really make a difference in your health? Ways to start your New Year off on the right foot, and more on What’s Brewing.

Take a look at one delivery man’s act of kindness, when he received a special request.

Twins born only minutes apart, but in different years.

See how playing the hero at work could actually warm you in the long run.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Family Fun: Hitting the Ice at the Milford Ice Pavilion