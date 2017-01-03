Willimantic man arrested for carrying a gun without a permit

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police have arrested 58-year-old Monroe Gill of Willimantic after they say he was carrying a gun without a permit.

Police say they conducted a motor vehicle stop of a vehicle on the eastbound side of I-384 in Manchester near exit 4 for traveling 90 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. During the investigation, investigators say Gill was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. According to police, they determined there was an active warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court. They say while they were conducting a search to arrest him, they found a handgun located in his chest pocket. Officials say the gun had a loaded magazine with 8 bullets and Gill did not have a permit to carry a handgun.

Gill is being charged with having weapons in a motor vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held on $150,000 bond and will appear in Manchester Superior Court Tuesday.